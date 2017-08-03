State Police Seize 14 pounds of Marijuana

New York State Police at Deposit observed a 2016 BMW sedan speeding while traveling westbound on State Route 17, in the town of Hancock.

Once stopped it was determined that the driver Kareem R. Buckley, age 39, of Hempstead, NY and his passenger Vernon A. McDaniel, age 39, of Jamaica, NY did not have valid driving licenses. As a result of a vehicle search 14 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside.



Buckley was arrested for the felony of Criminal Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and other traffic violations. He was arraigned in the Hancock court and was remanded to the Delaware County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 property bond.



McDaniel was arrested for the violation of Unlawful possession of Marijuana and was issued a ticket returnable to the town of Hancock court on a later date