Lagares: Mets staying positive despite frustrating season

National League Champions in 2015, Wild Card Winners in 2016, bottom of the barrel in 2017. That has been the saga of the New York Mets. With all the makings of a World Series contender in Spring Training in 2017 the Mets enter play Wednesday night 48-56, 14.5 games behind Washington for the Eastern Division and 11.5 games back in the Wild Card.

The story of the Mets season has been injuries. Over half of the Mets roster has been on the disabled list at one point or another this season, especially among the starting rotation. Outfielder Juan Lagares is working back from a fractured left thumb suffered on June 15. Lagares began a rehab assignment with the Rumble Ponies on Tuesday going 2-3 with a run scored. He says it has been a frustrating year for the club, but they're all trying to stay positive.

"Things happen in baseball. In baseball, you never know. We had the whole team hurting in the beginning of the year," Lagares says. "A lot of things happen. Like I said, you never know. Just try to be strong, and try to play with what we got. I hope next year everybody can stay healthy and do what people think this team can do and what we know we can do."

Lagares adds that his thumb feels good but has no timetable for his return to the big leagues.