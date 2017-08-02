With Thunder in town and sky, Rumble Ponies rained out

BINGHAMTON, NY – The game scheduled for Wednesday night pitting the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Trenton Thunder has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 3. First pitch of the opener is slated for 5:05 PM.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future 2017 regular season Rumble Ponies game.

Wednesday’s game marks the Rumble Ponies fourteenth postponement of the season and franchise-record tenth at home. Binghamton’s franchise record for overall postponed games in one season is 15, which was set in 1992.

The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Thursday starting at 4:50 PM on Newsradio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)