Families Have Fun at Northside Park

Families gathered at Northside Park in Endicott on Wednesday for a night full of activities and prizes.



Drug Free Communities, a prevention initiative of the Broome Opioid Abuse Council, hosted their 12th annual Family Fun Night in the park. The organization works to keep young people drug free.

Local agencies set up tables, engaged with kids, and were ready to talk to people about the services they offer.

Kara Skillett, Broome County Drug Free Communities Coordinator, said the goal of the night is to allow families to have a fun night completely drug and alcohol free.

"We wanted to offer an alternative event for families and their youth to come and learn about resources in the community," said Skellet.

The organization will be holding two more Family Fun Nights this summer. The first will be held on August 16, in Klumpp Park in Windsor. The second will be held on August 30, in CFJ Park in Johnson City.