Lagares feeling good after first rehab start

New York Mets Outfielder Juan Lagares returned to Binghamton Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment after fracturing his left thumb on June 15. Lagares spent parts of the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Binghamton Mets before debuting in the big leagues and winning a Gold Glove in 2013. Since then, he has returned to Binghamton on rehab in 2014, 2016, and now 2017.

In his first rehab start, Lagares went 2-3 with two singles and a run scored. He said he felt good, the thumb felt good, but has no timetable for his return to the majors.

"When they ask me how I feel, I say 'I feel good, whatever you guys want to do, I'm ready for. Any place you want to send me, I want to be there,' Lagares said. "The most important thing right now is the thumb. I feel good. I played last night. I hope to play a few more games. If they need me, I want to ready, if not I continue to get ready here."

Lagares will be in the lineup again Wednesday as the Rumble Ponies take on the first place Trenton Thunder at 6:35.