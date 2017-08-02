Care Compass Network Connects Healthcare Providers

Community care providers were brought together on Wednesday to discuss the changes happening in healthcare.



A workshop hosted by Care Compass Network connected several organizations throughout Upstate New York. The all day event highlighted “Improving Care Through Care Coordination and "D.S.R.I.P (Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment)". This topic was addressed with a keynote speech by a representative from the “Office of People With Developmental Disabilities.” The workshop also included several speakers from Care Compass Network. Executive Director of the organization, Mark Ropiecki, says discussing these issues will allow patients to have more consistent treatment.



“I think they [patients] can have a more consistent delivery of care so where services are not provided today, we can try and make more services available and where services are provided we can have a better standard of care," said, Ropiecki.



Several lawmakers like Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Assemblyman Clifford Crouch have signed on to Care Compass Networks efforts to connect providers.



If you'd like to visit the website for Care Compass Network, click here: Care Compass Network