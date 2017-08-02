33rd Annual Spiedie Fest Kicks Off On Friday

The tents are up and soon the spiedies will be sizzling on the grills. The 33rd annual Spiedie Fest kicks off this weekend at Otsiningo Park.

Organizers are expecting 100,000 visitors at the festival this year. Gates will open up on Friday at 3pm, with the event running through Sunday evening. Musical acts this year include Dennis Deyoung, Eddie Money, Kellie Pickler, and Sarah Evans.

A new addition to the festival is a free kids area with activities geared towards families with children.

"We want the kids to be able to walk around and enjoy some things this year, so we've got a great area, Ross Park Zoo will be there," says Spiedie Fest Coordinator Dave Pessagno.

Three day passes are $25 and still available at Weis Markets, the Oakdale Mall office, Lupo's, Sidney Federal Credit Union, and Wegmans. Single day tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5, these do not get visitors into the concert area.