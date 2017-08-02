Norwich Man Charged With Murder of 11-Year-Old Girl

New York State Police in Norwich are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Police have charged a 33-year-old Norwich man for first-degree murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl from Morris. State police arrested James Brower on August 1, 2017.

State police in Norwich on Sunday, July 30, 2016 responded to a report of an 11-year-old-year-old girl in cardiac at a residence at 961 County Route 33.

Authorities say they arrived to find that Jacelyn D. O'Connor was already dead. The cause of her death is unknown.

Officials are still investigating O'Connor's death. Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police in Norwich at (607)-334-3296.

Brower was arraigned in Chenango County Court and sent to Chenango County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Town of Norwich court on Town Thursday, August 3, 2017.