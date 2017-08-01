  • Home

Results of The Village of Owego Special Election

OWEGO, NY

The results of the Village of Owego Special Election are in. 

The first proposition, to abolish the Office of Police Justice, did not pass. The vote was 260 "NO" to 168 "YES."

The second proposition, to change the village clerk-treasurer position from elected to appointed, also did not pass. The vote was 269 "NO" to 159 "YES."  