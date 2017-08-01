State Health Department Adds New Organizations to Medical Marijuana Program

The New York State Department of Health added several new companies to the Medical Marijuana Program.



The department made the announcement on Tuesday, that five new registered organizations will join the existing firms that sell, and grow medical marijuana.

The organizations are Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, New York Canna, Citiva Medical, Valley Agriceuticals, and PalliaTech NY.

They will be operating in the following locations:

Citiva Medical will manufacture in Orange County, and have dispensing facilities in Dutchess, Kings, Chemung, and Richmond Counties

Fiorello Pharmaceuticals will manufacture in Onondaga County, and have dispensing facilities in Saratoga, Monroe, New York, and Nassau Counties

New York Canna will manufacture in Onondaga County, and have dispensing facilities in Orange, Queens, Erie, and Suffolk Counties

PalliaTech NY will manufacture in Ulster County, and have dispensing facilities in Orange, Queens, Suffolk, Nassau, and Clinton Counties

Valley Agriceuticals will manufacture in Orange County, and have dispensing facilities in Oneida, Suffolk, Kings, and Dutchess Counties

Zucker said the additional organizations will make it easier for patients across the state to obtain medical marijuana, improve the affordability of medical marijuana products, and increase the variety of medical marijuana products available to patients.

The New York State Department of Health is committed to growing the state's Medical Marijuana Program responsibly. — New York State Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker

As of Tuesday 25,736 patients are registered for the program, and 1,139 doctors have signed up to be able to certify patients.

Since March, there has been a 72 percent increase in certified patients.