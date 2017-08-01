Vestal's Night Out Celebrates 20th Annual Cruise-In

Celebrating National Night Out, an event meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities, the Town of Vestal hosted their 20th Annual Cruise-In and Cook Out, Tuesday.

From monster trucks and classic cars, to bounce houses and funnel cakes; hundreds of residents from all ages spent the evening enjoying themselves alongside Vestal Police officers, firefighters and many other first-responders. Promoting a better sense of community by interacting with area emergency servicemen.

"We're not going to let crime, or fear, take away our fun and take away our daily lives," said Officer Brian Thorick, Vestal Police Dept. That was the premise of tonight's annual Cruise-In, according to Officer Thorick, getting everyone out for a safe and fun event.

For the adults, around 50 muscle cars and vintage classics lined the parking lot of Target department store, Vestal Parkway, as auto-enthusiasts perused the isles taking pictures. For the kids, an assortment of carnival games, delicious foods and interactive displays kept their interests peeked.

Proceeds from the event went to the Crime Victim's Assistance Center, which provides support and education that aims to enhance the community's ability to prevent and respond to victims of crime.