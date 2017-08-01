Endicott Hosts National Night Out

The Village of Endicott hosted its annual Endicott Night Out Event on Tuesday. The event promoted community safety and establishing positive relationships between Village residents and local Law Enforcement.

It's important for any department, that bond with the community is essential. Without the community support, we cannot do our jobs, said Sergeant Chuck Hoffman, Endicott Police Department.

The event offered plenty of food, games, entertainment from local community groups, giveaways for children, raffles for youth bicycles and backpacks with school supplies.