One Killed And Two Injured In Unadilla Crash

A crash on State Route 7 in the town of Unadilla has left one man dead and two people with injuries.

New York State Police say Joseph Norton, 92, of Sidney, was driving a Chevrolet Impala in the eastbound lane and drifted into the westbound lane when he entered a sharp curve. He then struck a Chevrolet C/K 3500 dump truck head on.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck Jeffery Haynes, 38, of Sidney, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and is in critical condition. Haynes' passenger Jackie Ryan, 40, of Mt. Upton, was transported to Wilson Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.