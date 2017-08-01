Binghamton SWAT Team Receives Re-certification

Binghamton Police Department's Metro SWAT Team has been re-certified until 2022.

The team has 10 Binghamton police officers, four from Johnson City, and three from Vestal. They received the re-certification from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice, and they are one of only 10 in the state to have the ongoing certification.

SWAT teams must meet command and control, physical fitness, firearm qualifications, and high intensity training standards as well as equipment requirements to obtain the certification.