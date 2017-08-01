  • Home

State Police Investigating The Homicide Of A Child

Posted: Updated:
NORWICH, N.Y. -

New York State Police in Norwich are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl. 

Police responded to 961 County Route 33, Town of Norwich, on Sunday for a cardiac arrest call. When they arrived on scene they found Jacelyn O'Connor dead. Police investigated and determined her death was a homicide.

The investigation is continuing, anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Norwich at (607) 334-3296. 