Dumpsters Still Available In Vestal

The Broome County State of Emergency will continue for areas affected by recent flash flooding.

Dumpsters will continue to be available in Vestal through August 7. However tipping fees will no longer be waived at the landfill.

Dumpsters can be found at the following locations:

Tharp Street

Richards Avenue

Grand Avenue

Kintner Estates

The county would like to remind people items like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines along with hazardous material and electronics can not be put in the dumpsters.