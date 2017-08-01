The Agency Gives An Update On Two Major Binghamton Projects

The Agency stopped by Binghamton Rotary's meeting on Tuesday to speak about the impact of the company on the area and give an update on a few current projects.

Executive Director of The Agency, Kevin McLaughlin, says the "one stop shop" being constructed on SUNY Broome's campus is nearly complete and expected to open this fall.

The second major project in Binghamton is the demolition of 50 Front Street, a site that will be converted into market rate housing and commercial space. The demolition is complete and construction has started at that site.

"I think it shows the investment being made in Broome County. It's very important," says McLaughlin.

McLaughlin says the 50 Front Street project is the first time market rate apartments have been constructed in the city in a very long time.