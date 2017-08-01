County Exec. Garnar Presents $1,000 To Twin Tiers Honor Flight Program

Proceeds from the Greater Binghamton Airport Runway Sunset 5k have been given to the Twin Tiers Honor Flight Program. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Commissioner of Aviation David Hickling presented a $1,000 check Tuesday evening to representatives from the Honor Flight program.

Honor Flight board member, Kent Tryon says every bit of money raised helps in a big way. The Twin Tiers Honor Flight program is a non-profit organization that takes veterans on a free flight to the memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Around 45 veterans make each trip and the costs to raise the money to take them is estimated around $100,000.

"These gentleman and ladies, they deserve our support. Some of them don't have a whole lot of time left their lives. This is for some of them, unfortunately one of their last great hurrah's. It's just an experience I can't put words to," said Tryon.

The Runway Sunset 5k event was held on Saturday, July 8th on the airport's newly paved and reopened main runway. The 5k allowed participants the opportunity to see the completed work on the runway.

Tryon says the funds to send 45 veterans to Washington, D.C. is only two thirds complete. If anyone would like to donate or nominate a veteran to go on the trip, you can visit the Twin Tiers Honor Flight website. The next Honor Flight is scheduled to leave November 11, 2017.