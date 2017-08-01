One Man Injured in Binghamton West Side Shooting

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said the injuries of the shooting victim are not life threatening. Zikuski says the man drove himself to Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski meets with investigators at

North and Chapin Streets.

Zikuski confirms several shots were fired at the corner of North and Chapin on Tuesday afternoon.

Binghamton police have closed off the intersections of Chapin, Gerard, Murray and North Streets as they begin their investigation. Fox 40's Amy Hogan is at the scene and will be updating the newsroom as more information becomes available.

Police standing on corner overheard saying "I think it happened right in here." K-9 unit now searching area. pic.twitter.com/FyyLVxkF75 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) August 1, 2017

Large portion of the area is taped off. Police are talking to neighbors, documenting the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/UM8JhX5WEp — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) August 1, 2017

Binghamton's Crime Scene Unit and K-9 Unit are at the scene and police are talking to neighbors. This is a developing story.