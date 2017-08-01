State Street Pedestrian Bridge To Be Demolished

The City of Binghamton will be closing State Street on August 3, starting at 7:00 a.m. between Stuart and Hawley Street to allow the demolition of the pedestrian bridge that connects 20 Hawley Street and City Hall.

The deteriorating bridge has been closed for several years, and will now be demolished at a cost of $134,000. The demolition is paid through the City of Binghamton, Broome County and New York State tripartite Government Plaza maintenance agreement.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed when going through the area and avoid close parking during the duration of the project.

The demolition is set to allow the construction for the $940,000 State Street Improvement Project. The plan includes infrastructure upgrades such as pavement, striping, bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and more.