Rosario to debut with Mets Tuesday

The wait is over.

Amed Rosario will make his Major League debut on Tuesday as the New York Mets travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies. Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson made the announcement saying that a call-up date had for Rosario had been decided several weeks ago, and centered around getting passed the trade deadline. The Mets were looking to unload several players with expiring contracts, Asdrubal Cabrera among them. In the end, the Mets only dealt Lucas Duda (Rays) and Addison Reed (Red Sox).

Rosario is the #1 prospect in the Mets system and ranked #2 in all of baseball.

In 94 games with the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s, Rosario is hitting .328 with 7 HR, 58 RBI, and 19 SB. In 2016, as a member of the Binghamton Mets, Rosario hit .341 with 2 HR, 31 RBI, and 9 SB in 51 games played.

As for Dom Smith, the Mets #2 prospect, Alderson says he is "not far behind" in joining Rosario in the big leagues.

The Mets and Rockies play Tuesday at 8:40 ET.