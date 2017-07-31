Village Of Owego To Hold Special Election

The Village of Owego will be holding a special election on Tuesday, August 1.

Voters will be asked to make a decision on two propositions. The first proposition asks if the village should abolish the Office of Police Justice, and the second asks if the village should change the Clerk-Treasurer from an elected to an appointed position.

If the propositions are passed, they will go into effect on April 2, 2018.

The election will be held at the Central Fire Station, located at 83-89 North Avenue, Owego, from 12:00 - 9:00 p.m.