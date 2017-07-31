Tioga Looking For Shared Services Ideas

The Governor has asked all counties to come up with a plan to combine services. Tioga County will be holding their third and final public hearing on their Shared Services Property Tax Saving Plan initiative on Tuesday, August 1.

The meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. It is being held at the Spencer Village Hall/ Spencer Village Fire Department, located at 41 N. Main Street, Spencer.

The public is encouraged to attend and suggest ideas for shared services to save the county money.