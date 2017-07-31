Cortland Woman Arrested After 3 Month Drug Investigation

A 63-year-old Cortland woman was arrested on Monday, July 31, following a three-month investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force.

Nancy Burdick was arrested on a sealed indictment handed up by the Cortland County Supreme Court for two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance. Both of those charges are Felonies.

Burdick is being held pending her arraignment at the Cortland County Court.