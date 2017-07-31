Man Struck And Killed By Train

The Chemung County Communication Center Sunday evening dispatched Sheriff’s Deputies to the railroad tracks in the Town of Horseheads, adjacent to State Route 14S for a train/pedestrian accident.

Deputies discovered that an individual later identified as Malachi Norwood, age 20, of Elmira had been walking in a southerly direction on the tracks when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train traveling in the same direction. Norwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Norwood was wearing earphones while walking on the tracks and most likely didn’t hear the approaching train.

The investigation is continuing at this time. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Elmira Heights and Horseheads Police Departments.

Christopher