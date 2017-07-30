Honored and Remembered: Spotlight in Sports

Endicott's Sertoma Field welcomed a dedication to their press box Saturday, as Endicott's Teener Baseball League honored Bill McStine, an 18 year member of the league's board.

McStine passed away earlier this summer and his two sons, Jared and Randy accepted a plaque in honor of their father for his dedication to the league.

This field has meant so much to him and to my life, it's just a great honor, said Jared McStine.

Jared, a baseball player and student at Medaille College in Buffalo threw out the first pitch in Saturday's game, and Randy, a professional musician, played the national anthem on his guitar prior to the game.