Farm Event Showcases Tioga County's Agricultural Roots

The 11th Annual Sundaes at the Farm gave residents and visitors a chance to learn about agricultural roots in Tioga County. The event attracts hundreds of people every year and offers families a fun and free way to educate themselves on locally grown food.

Each year means a different farm to tour. This year it was the Tri-Kay farm. It offered self-guided tours throughout the farms dairy processes and farmers were on hand all day to answer questions.

Visitors also had the opportunity to try some of the farms products, such as ice cream and cheese. Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension in Tioga County, Andrew Fagan says this is a great way for people to recognize where there food comes from and the processes farmers have to go through in order to make it available.

"I think it's a rare opportunity for individuals who might drive by through the county. As they go through the county, they see farms but they don't often have that opportunity to step on the property and talk to people directly and learn about it," said Fagan.



For more information on local farms in Tioga County you can contact the Tioga County Tourism Office on 80 North Avenue in Owego, at (607) 687-7440