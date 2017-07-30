Watson Boulevard Construction Will Cause Month-Long Road Closure

Flood wall construction on Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union will cause road closures starting on Monday, July 31.

The area outside of the old IBM Country Club, near Traditions at the Glen, will be getting worked on. Town of Union Supervisor Rose Sotak told Fox 40 she's encouraging residents to find an alternative route to travel in order to avoid traffic.

Watson will be reduced down to one lane, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sotak says delays are dependent on how fast work gets done and weather but believes it will go through the early part of fall.