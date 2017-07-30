10,000 Rubber Ducks Dive into Derby

And they're off! 10,000 rubber ducks made their way alongside the Chenango River, Sunday, each with the hopes of being crowned the 2017 Humane Society Duck Derby Champion.

For its 7th year, the Duck Derby allowed anyone to "adopt a ducky" (or a flock), and cheer as their rubber friend raced for a chance to win a cash prize. The owner of the first place duck received a $5,000 prize, second place won $1,300, and third place received $700.

Unlike most years, the amount of rainfall this summer altered the Derby's river racetrack. Due to high waters and a fast current, the Chenango River was deemed unsafe by race officials. But that didn't stop the rubber ducks. A plastic track was laid out behind the Holiday Inn, with the Binghamton Fire Department providing an extra push from a fire hose.

"It's a lot of fun to watch the ducks see what they're going to do and it gets everyone out for a fun, good cause," said Kim Broderick, fundraiser coordinator.

The 7th annual Humane Society's Duck Derby winners included:

1st place: Sarah Dougherty

2nd place: August Garufy

3rd place: Lexi Jackson

Proceeds from today's event will go toward the care of the animals at the Broome County Humane Society, a non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to the prevention of animal cruelty and finding permanent, loving homes for animals.