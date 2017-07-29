Southern Tier Harley-Davidson Celebrates Christmas in July

It may be summer, but the Southern Tier Harley-Davidson celebrated Christmas in July to collect gifts and money for children in need.

"We like to do things for kids, for veterans and this is just a way that the whole community can come together for the children," said Carrie Graham, Southern Tier Harley-Davidson Marketing Director.

Those in attendance received an entry ticket for live music, local food, and games in exchange for donating an unopened gift or $10. The toys and money raised from the event will be combined with STHD's next event, the Christmas Kids Ride on September 23, to be donated to Toys for Tots.

"Local children will reap the benefits in December when the Binghamton Harley Owners Group Chapter spends the funds raised throughout 2017 on toys," said Graham.

Graham says they raised "a few hundred dollars," which was more than she was expecting.