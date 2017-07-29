Restaurants showcase local BBQ flavor

The Second Annual Binghamton BBQ Bash simmered away at Traditions at the Glen on Saturday. The contest, a sanctioned Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned event, allowed local restaurants to enter their barbecue dishes for several categories, judged by the official judges as well as the guests that attended.

Nine area restaurants competed for prizes including "Kansas City BBQ Society Champion," "Kansas City BBQ Society Best Side Dish," "People's Choice Best BBQ," and "People's Choice Best Side Dish." Contestants could enter in pork butt or shoulder, beef brisket, pork ribs, or chicken categories.

All proceeds for the event went to benefit the Family Enrichment Network

"We serve on a daily bases around 2,000 individuals, including children, families, teens alike," said Shannon Fallon, Director of Fundraising, Family Enrichment Network. "So all the money raised will come back to our program and help us expand it, help us to bring new programming in, and just really help the agency flourish overall."

The Family Enrichment Network puts on programming for special education, child care, and family support.