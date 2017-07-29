Carousel Days returns to Johnson City

One of Johnson City's most popular summer events returned in 2017 after taking a year off. Carousel Days at CFJ Park kicked off Saturday morning with carnival games, local food, live music, and of course carousel rides.

The day is meant to renew the sense of community spirit in the village. The Johnson City Partners sold t-shirts commemorating the Village's 125th anniversary.

The CFJ Carousel is the largest of Broome County's six antique carousels, all donated by George F. Johnson in the 1920s. The CFJ Carousel features 72 different horses for riders to enjoy. The carousel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Johnson donated all six carousels with one rule, that they remain free to ride forever.