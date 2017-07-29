Ponies Bats Come Alive in Fifth Straight Win

David Thompson drove in three runs and spot-starter Scarlyn Reyes tossed six innings of one-run ball in the Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ 7-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton belted a pair of homers, including one from Thompson, to earn their fifth straight win.

The Rumble Ponies flexed their collective muscle to set the tone early in the game. Thompson blasted a solo homer in the second, his team-leading ninth long ball of the season. Tomas Nido joined the party with a solo shot in the fourth, clearing the wall in right-center to give the Ponies a two-run lead.

Binghamton blew the door open with a four-run outburst in the fifth. Kevin Kaczmarski put the run-production in motion by depositing an RBI single into right. Following a sacrifice fly from Nido, David Thompson drilled a two-run double to the wall in left-center.

Reyes (2-0) limited the Fisher Cats to one run over six innings in his third spot-start of the season. The righty surrendered just three singles and retired nine of the last ten batters he faced to secure his second win. Kelly Secrest and Ben Griset combined for three innings of relief to close Binghamton’s pitching tab.

Fisher Cats starter Jon Harris (5-10) allowed seven runs on seven hits over 4-2/3 innings in the loss, his second against Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies (59-44) conclude their series against the Fisher Cats on Sunday at 1:05 PM.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies