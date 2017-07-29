DEC Captures Alligator in Whitney Point

The alligator which has been spotted across Whitney Point over the last week has been captured by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Saturday afternoon.

The DEC says the animal was located behind the fairgrounds in Whitney Point and is being transferred and permanently placed at Animal Adventure Park.

“Animal education and appreciation is our top priority at Animal Adventure Park,” said Jordan Patch, Animal Adventure Owner. “We are thrilled to be able to provide this animal with a safe, appropriate environment, and the home it deserves.”

According to Animal Adventure Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly, the animal was measured at 3 feet, 3 inches. They have not recorded an official weight yet, but Donnelly says the alligator "appears healthy."

"To see the animal safe and transported to Animal Adventure where it can live out its life and be taken care of is a big win for everyone," said Ryan Reynolds, Whitney Point Mayor. "We're just happy to see everything pan out."

This will be the fourth alligator at Animal Adventure, Donnelly says all of them have been brought to the Park by the DEC.

Officials began receiving reports of alligator sightings in June and started investigating after receiving a photograph of the alligator in the Tioughnioga River in July. On July 22, that picture of the gator began circulating on social media.

The following day, Whitney Point Mayor, Ryan Reynolds warned residents about the possibility of encountering the animal.

"We're urging caution to be on the safe side," wrote Reynolds.

The alligator will be quarantined for the next 10 to 14 days, according to Donnelly. Then it will be placed on exhibit.

Donnelly says there have been no reported incidents involving the alligator and residents or other animals.

This story will be updated as more details become available.