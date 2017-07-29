Binghamton Devils Unveil Logo, Jersey

The Binghamton Devils, in conjunction with the New Jersey Devils, unveiled their logos and uniforms today at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, officially fostering in a new era of professional hockey in the Southern Tier.

“We are excited to reveal this new logo that will establish a new era for hockey in Binghamton. The Binghamton Devils logo honors the three-time Stanley Cup winning heritage of New Jersey while creating a fresh, new brand look for the AHL and our AHL jersey partner CCM” said Daniel Cherry, New Jersey Devils Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer. “These new marks are original and unique to Binghamton, giving our Devils fans a team to proudly call their own.”

The Devils released a primary logo, secondary logo, wordmark, and CCM jersey patch for the 2017-18 season. Binghamton also unveiled their new home and away jerseys, which closely resemble the New Jersey Devils’ new Adidas uniform.

“It is great to see all the fans, local leaders, and New Jersey Devils come out for this historic event in Binghamton hockey history,” said Tom Mitchell, Vice President of Operations for the Binghamton Devils. “The logo and uniforms create a new and exciting look for our fans.”

This Open House event allowed fans to meet three-time Stanley Cup Champion, Ken Daneyko, along with New Jersey Devils radio broadcaster, Matt Loughlin. Fans also have their first chance to see the all new Binghamton Devils merchandise selections available.

For more information, including ticket pricing, benefits, new Devils merchandise, and much more, visit http://www.binghamtondevils.com/ or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils