Police Capture Woman who Escaped from Custody on Felony Charges

Delaware County Sheriff's arrested a Walton woman on multiple felony charges, on Friday.

Justina M. Mastrorocco, 23 was arrested and faces burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of forged instrument charges.

While Mastrorocco was going through processing, she managed to slip her hands out of her handcuffs, and escape. Officials say the handcuffs were secured to a fixed security device.

Following her escape, law enforcement found Mastrorocco and brought her back into custody within two hours.

After investigating a burglary at a Delhi home on July 17, Police charged her with Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Conspiracy.

In addition to those charges, she is facing six counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, and a felony of Grand Larceny in regards to a theft of over $3,000 from the Walton and Delhi Sidney Federal Credit Unions. She is accused of cashing six forged and stolen checks.

She is also being charged with another count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, and one count of Petit Larceny. She is accused of theft from the Delhi Community Bank branch, after cashing another forged check at less than $1,000.

After her escape, Mastrorocco is also being charged with Escape in the Second Degree, a felony.

Mastrorocco was arraigned in the Town of Stamford Court and sent to the Delaware County Jail on $50,000 bail.