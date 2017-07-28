Tioga Downs Hosts Concert to Benefit Veterans

Tioga Downs Casino held a concert to benefit Veterans in the area.

38 Special, a country rock band, performed on Friday night. Proceeds from the concert went to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, an organization that helps hundreds of Veterans in the Southern Tier.

The president of the organization, Al Eaton, said they help veterans with a variety of services.

"We help them with housing. We help them with education. A lot of what we're doing this year is transitioning once they come back from serving our country to getting them back in the community," said Eaton.

It was the seventh annual concert the casino held to benefit the veterans. They hoped to raise $100,000 by the end of the night.

The concert was originally supposed to be held on July 1, but was canceled because of bad weather. Tioga Downs owners Jeff and Paula Gural personally sponsored the rescheduled event.