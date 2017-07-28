Vestal Man Sentenced to Prison for Grandmother's Death

A Vestal man who plead guilty in May to killing his grandmother, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.



Ken Weber was sentenced in Broome County Court on Friday, for Manslaughter. He killed his grandmother, Saundra Stabler by pushing her down the stairs in January of 2015.

She was originally reported missing, when Weber later led police to the Pennsylvania road where he disposed of her body that was rolled up in a rug.