Broome County Extends Dumpster Service for Flood Debris

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar is extending the service of dumpsters being provided to help residents with flash flooding clean up.



The service is for cleaning up household flood debris, and is extended until August 1.

There are four dumpster locations in Vestal:

Tharp Street

Richards Avenue

Grand Avenue

Kintner Estates

Broome County is working with the Town of Vestal and Taylor Garbage to ensure residents are getting the assistance they need. The dumpsters are provided for house hold items only, items such as microwaves, and refrigerators are restricted.

The tipping fees are also being waived until August 1.