Business Is Booming In The Baseball Town

Baseball fans are converging on Cooperstown this weekend for the Hall of Fame inductions. With more than 30,000 people expected to be in town by Sunday, local businesses are getting ready for the rush.

"We do what we can. We just make more! That's all there is to it," says Tim Searles, co-owner of the Doubleday Cafe.

Searles says this weekend is by far the busiest of the year. It's all hands on deck for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Other businesses are also seeing boosts, with the added bonus of being allowed to set up booths on the sidewalk as well.