Top two seeds advance, 5-seed Mmoh falls in Second Round

Binghamton, July 27, 2017 – American duo Denis Kudla and Daniel Nguyen upset the number one doubles seed Alexander Bolt and Andrew Whittington (GBR) on day six of the Levene, Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger. Christian Harrison also knocked off fifth-seed Michael Mmoh in Thursday's feature match.

Harrison, currently No. 276 in the world faced Michael Mmoh on Center Court tonight where the 23-year old gave Mmoh a run for his money. Harrison, younger brother of ATP pro Ryan Harrison, won the first set 6-4. The second set went game-for-game, until Harrison was able to pull ahead and win 6-3. Harrison will play Friday against second-seeded Alexander Bublik in the feature match no earlier than 5:00 p.m.

Kudla and Nguyen were ready to fight from the beginning, as they extended the first set into tiebreak but fell 7-6 (4). In the second set, the American duo won 6-2, advancing to a third set, ten point tiebreak. Bolt and Whittington tried to hold them off, but Kudla and Nguyen walked away with an 11-9 victory.

Cameron Norrie (GBR) and Alex Rybakov (USA) also knocked off the #3 seed double Ruan Roelofse and Christopher Rungkat in straight sets. The first set entered tiebreak where Norrie and Rybakov won 7-6 (1) before carrying that momentum over to take the second set 6-2.

Both the second and fourth seeded doubles remain in play, as (No. 4) Jarryd Chaplin and Luke Saville (GBR) defeated Connor Farren and Raymond Sarmiento (USA), 6-4, 6-1. Number two seed Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang (CHN) defeated Kevin King and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Three seeded singles players were in action Thursday as each will safely move on to quarterfinals. First-seeded Jordan Thompson (AUS) won a quick match over wild card selection Rybakov in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 on center court earlier in the day.

Kevin King put up quite a fight against #2 seed Alexander Bublik trying to gain momentum after taking the opening set 6-2. He struggled to find a groove though, as Bublik came back and won the last two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

In other singles play, Dominik Koepfer knocked out Edward Corrie from competition with a straight set win, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Koepfer will face No. 1 seed Thompson in the third match Friday on Center Court.

Friday’s matches will begin at 11 a.m. with our first match between #8 Blaz Rola and Cameron Norrie on Center Court. Four singles and one doubles match will be in Friday’s action.

The feature match will be between Christian Harrison and #2 Alexander Bublik on center court no earlier than 5:00 p.m.

RESULTS - JULY 27, 2017

Men's

Singles - Second Round

[1] J. Thompson (AUS) d [WC] A. Rybakov (USA) 63 63

[2] A. Bublik (KAZ) d [PR] K. King (USA) 26 63 63

C. Harrison (USA) d [5] M. Mmoh (USA) 64 63

D. Koepfer (GER) d [Alt] E. Corrie (GBR) 76(2) 64

Men's

Doubles - Quarterfinals

D. Kudla (USA) / D. Nguyen (USA) d [1] A. Bolt (AUS) / A. Whittington (AUS) 67(4) 62 11-9

[2] M. Gong (CHN) / Z. Zhang (CHN) d K. King (USA) / M. Reyes-Varela (MEX) 64 36 11-9

C. Norrie (GBR) / A. Rybakov (USA) d [3] R. Roelofse (RSA) / C. Rungkat (INA) 76(1) 62

[4] J. Chaplin (AUS) / L. Saville (AUS) d [WC] C. Farren (USA) / R. Sarmiento (USA) 64 61

