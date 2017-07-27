Israeli Scouts Perform at Vestal JCC

The Israeli Scouts brought a piece of their culture to the Jewish Community Center in Vestal.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli Scouts in the Tzofim Friendship Caravan sang songs, danced, and shared a message of peace. The caravan consists of 10 teenagers and two adult leaders. The group that performed at the JCC is traveling across the northeast.

The teenagers went through an extensive interview process that tests their knowledge of Israel, communication, and leadership skills.

Tzofim is the largest Zionist youth movement in Israel. Annually 100 scouts are chosen from a pool of 60,000 to travel and perform.

Carmel Schreiber said it was her dream since sixth grade to be a part of the Tzofim Friendship Caravan.

"The situation is not easy in our country. It's so important to go out of the country and share our spirit and our smiles. We are humans and we love to love other people," said Schreiber.

Earlier in the day, the scouts shared their knowledge of Israel and played traditional games with campers.