Four Members of a Motorcycle Club Arrested for Assaulting Teenagers

Four members of the La Familia Motorcycle Club were charged with 2nd Degree Assault after a two-month investigation by the Endicott Police Department.

Officials say the four suspects were at a social gathering on Jenkins Avenue in Endicott where they physically assaulted a 13-year-old victim and 14-year-old victim in May 2017. According to Police, the two teen victims were engaging in "mischievous behavior" and were chased from the scene.

Hector Torres (48), Noel Torres (28), Donald Dillenbeck (44), and Joshua Shafer (29) forced the victims back to the social gathering where they whipped the teenagers with a belt, grabbed, and pushed them to the ground as they attempted to escape.

All four were charged on Tuesday, July 25.

La Familia Motorcycle Club Members Arrested

The subjects were arranged in the Village of Endicott Court and are being held in the Broome County Jail as the investigation continues.