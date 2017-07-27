38 Special Concert Friday At Tioga Downs

38 Special will take the stage at Tioga Downs Casino on Friday, July 28th at 8 p.m. sponsored by Chairman Jeff Gural and his wife Paula.

Originally, the benefit concert was scheduled Saturday, July 1st but cancelled due to inclement weather. The veterans and military men and women within nine counties in the Southern Tier benefit each year from the concerts proceeds.

Starting today at noon through July 20th, guests can exchange their July 1st ticket or stub for a July 28th concert ticket. The same seats will be issued for the rescheduled concert as long as guests visit the Tioga Downs Gift Shop by 9 p.m., July 20th. Guests can still exchange a ticket or stub after July 20th but exchanged concert tickets will be based on seat availability.

Remaining tickets will go on sale for $15 to the general public after July 21st through Ticketmaster or at Tioga Downs Gift Shop. All additional $15 tickets will be matched personally by the Gural’s.