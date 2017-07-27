Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash on 81

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a car on I-81 in Binghamton just before exit 5 at about 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Broome County Sheriff's Office said James Peart, 41, was traveling a high rate of speed on 81 southbound when he collided with a car, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. The driver of the car was not injured.

That is when authorities say Peart's motorcycle flipped over, skidded then spun out in a grassy area in the center median.

Officials say Peart was not wearing a DOT approved helmet. He suffered serious head and facial injuries. Emergency responders performed CPR and Pear was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Police say Peart does not have a motorcycle license and his Harley Davidson was taken to the impound lot to be inspected.

No tickets have been issued at this time.

A Broome sheriff's reconstruction team was also on scene as part of the investigation. Sheriff David Harder is reminding motorcyclists that New York State requires them to wear a DOT approved helmet, face shield and goggles.