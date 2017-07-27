Chenango Valley Unveils Mural

When you mix eighteen gallons of paint, three art teachers and twelve students; what do you get? A big, beautiful mural at Chenango Valley (CV) School District.

Instead of spending summer vacation at home, away from school, students at Chenango Valley unveiled a massive 200 ft painting, Thursday, on the Northern wall of the depot building.

"Each section is a masterpiece," said Karen Krawczyk, Instructional Leader, that took eleven days to complete, one cinder-block at a time.

"The scene that we chose had a NY State flavor, it went really well with the size and scale," said Art teacher, Andrew Fitzsimmons.

The depot building, owned by Broome County, is currently for sale. According to Cindy O'Brien, Broome County Legislature, the mural's origin came while she was watching a tennis match. When O'Brien noticed the wall, she thought it would be an artistic way to beautify the community and possibly bring attention to an available location.

Another mural is planned for the Broome County Dog Shelter, September, and Cindy O'Brien with the CV School District are currently on the look out for more projects.