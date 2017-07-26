The Salvation Army is Helping those Affected by Flooding

Following the impact of the recent heavy storms, and excessive flooding, The Salvation Army Empire State Division Emergency Disaster Services will be providing assistance to those who were affected in Tioga County.



Residents can pick up supplies at the Community Care Network of Nichols, on 139 Roki Blvd., throughout the remainder of the week from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The items include: food, clean up kits, vouchers for clothing at The Salvation Army Family store, and gift cards for food.