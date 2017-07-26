Downed Pole Knocks Out Power to the Vestal Parkway

At approximately 6:35 p.m., Wednesday, Vestal emergency services received information that sparks and fire were seen in the area of the Quality Inn, Bunn Hill Rd.

Upon arriving on the scene, Vestal Fire Department and Vestal Police discovered a downed transformer pole burning in the nearby ditch, causing traffic lights to go out between Murray Hill and Jensen Rd.

In addition to the traffic lights losing power, many businesses located near the Quality Inn have lost power as well.

It is still unknown the approximate time the Parkway will regain electricity. NYSEG is currently on scene trying to isolate the pole and reconnect power to the Vestal Parkway.

Fox 40 crews witnessed, what appeared to be wood-rot at the base of the pole.

We will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available