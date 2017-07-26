Ellis Brothers New Location To Open By October

Ellis Brothers furniture is closer to moving into a new location, but staying in downtown Binghamton. Crews have been renovating the inside of the former JC Penny building on the corner of Hawley and Court Streets to create a 40,000 square foot store and showroom for the family owned business.

"The bones of the building were exceptional and that's why we wanted to purchase it to begin with," says Richard Ellis.

After recovering from the 2014 fire that destroyed the Ellis Brothers' Water Street store, the company planned on expanding operations to two downtown locations. The plan was to keep the building on Washington Street, which sits back to back with the location lost in the fire, and take over the former JC Penny building. That fell through, and the family has sold the Washington Street store and will now operate solely off of Hawley Street.

Richard Ellis says it's hard to let go of the building bought by his grandfather, but both he and his brother Tom are just glad they aren't leaving the downtown area where the business has deep roots.

"We've never lived as a family in a home as a family as long as we've worked out of that building," says Tom Ellis, "Downtown is our home and I'm so proud to say we're still here."

Ellis says the Hawley Street location will actually give the company more space to expand. They currently have 17 employees and plan on upping that number when the store opens up this fall.