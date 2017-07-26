Substance Use Disorder Fair Shines Light on Treatment Options Locally

Broome County has seen a number of local people affected by the opioid epidemic. In light of this, the Broome County Opioid Abuse Council held a “Substance Use Disorder Treatment Fair”

Booths were set up at the Oakdale Mall for representatives from UHS, various self help and faith based groups and professional treatment services throughout the area. Organizers hope the event will highlight the many services available to those struggling in the Southern Tier.

"We just want to get the word out there that there is help available so if someone is having a problem with addiction, or has a family that member is having a problem with addiction, they can get help," said Katherine Cusano, Behavior Health Administrator of Broome County. She went on to say, "this is our first services fair in a very long time, so we just felt that it was needed so that people understand that there is help here locally."

For more information on the Broome Opioid Abuse Council, click here: B.O.A.C Website

List of services available, courtesy of the Broome Opioid Abuse Council below:

BROOME COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE ASSISTED RECOVERY INITIATIVE – 24/7

(607)-778-1911

DRUG ABUSE CRISIS LINE (UHS/NEW HORIZONS) – 24 HOURS

(607) 762-2257

10-42 Mitchell Ave., Binghamton, NY

ADDICTION CENTER OF BROOME COUNTY (ACBC)

(607) 723-7308 ext. 0

30 West State St., Binghamton, NY 13901

www.addictionctrofbroomecounty.org

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) – Vivitrol Program.

NYS OASAS licensed private, nonprofit chemical dependency outpatient clinic and rehabilitation with integrated dual disorder treatment for women and men 18 and older.

Groups: basic addiction education, outpatient rehabilitation, intensive outpatient, aftercare and relapse prevention. Specialized groups include co-dependency, anger management, trauma recovery empowerment for men and women, parenting, art therapy, and wellness self management.

Psychiatric and individual therapy.

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF ALCOHOL SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES (OASAS)

BINGHAMTON ADULT TREATMENT COURT

(607) 772-7254

Binghamton City Court

Provides nonviolent criminal offenders addicted to drugs with the opportunity to participate in substance abuse treatment under the supervision of the court.

BROOME COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH

36-42 Main St., Binghamton, NY 13905

(607) 778-2351

CHEMICAL DEPENDENCY SERVICES UNIT (CDSU)